THON 2017 continues

Cocalico among schools sponsoring events for the cause

No one could have imagined that 78 dancers in Penn State’s HUB Ballroom would turn into the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. These 78 dancers grew into 16,000-plus dancers as this endeavor grew into the dance marathon that is THON.

THON takes place every year at Penn State, and thousands of students dance to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund. Four Diamonds ensures that all families will be able to cover all medical costs during their children’s battle with cancer. They also provide mental and emotional support through it all. Four Diamonds is all about being the support all kids and families need to wage the war against childhood cancer.

Now, it is evident that Penn State and the Four Diamonds Fund do not do this alone.

Middle schools and high schools alike have adopted their own Mini-THONs, with pageants, games, and dancing of course. Showing that the same hearts that came up with a Dance-a-thon in 1973 are working toward the same goal 44 years later.

Cocalico High School hosts its own Mini-THON in both the middle and high schools, with six hours straight of dancing and fun. As all THON rules apply, all participants have to keep moving!

Dancing, games, singing — everyone goes the whole nine yards for all of the kids. We all dance and move to keep moving and working toward a cure.

If you want to take part in this massive movement towards wellness, Penn State students have already danced for 48 hours on Feb. 17; however, donations are always welcome on their website https://thon.org/. You can also sponsor a Cocalico participant. No one can rest until we find a way to live in a cancer free world.

“One day we will dance in celebration, until then we will dance for a cure.”

Stop by the high school near you and donate for the kids:

Cocalico High School: Saturday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Garden Spot High School: Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Elizabethtown High School: Friday, March 10-11, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Solanco has already raised $15,600.

Zoe Smith is a Cocalico High School student.