- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Three officers honored for life-saving actions
East Cocalico Police Chief Terry Arment reported to supervisors at their June 1 meeting that Officers Roger Kreisher and Steve Walsh each received letters of commendation for their life-saving action.
A resident experiencing a health emergency was revived using an AED — automated external defibrillator — and taken to a hospital.
“He’s since recovered, come home and doing well,” said Arment. “Each year at the May Lancaster County Banquet, one officer is named Officer of the Year. This year East Cocalico Officer Dave Fisher was honored as 2016 Officer of the Year.”
In July 2016, Fisher rescued a man from his burning home on Wabash Road. When the front door couldn’t be accessed, Fisher, with assistance from another nearby resident, quickly gained access through a window after removing an air conditioner and pulled the male resident out, saving his life.
The East Cocalico police department in May reported 45 criminal cases; 17 of them are cleared.
Arment said a resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, would like to supply uncooked Thanksgiving meals to three different police officers for Thanksgiving.
“My thought was we’ll rotate this so three different officers each year are selected,” said Arment.
Another resident volunteered to install “really nice flags” at the front of the municipal building for Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Veterans Day.
In other business:
* Supervisors approved traffic signal modifications at the intersection of Church Street and Route 272. Reamstown Volunteer Fire Company has the equipment to preempt a signal. The traffic light lacks the equipment to accept the signal and fire police currently are called upon to direct traffic whenever fire apparatus needs to get through the intersection on a call. Left turn arrows will also be part of the traffic signal upgrades.
“The township has heard from many residents about the difficulty in making left-hand turns, especially traveling south on Route 272 at rush hour,” reported Scott Russell, township manager.
* Supervisors approved a fee of $1,857 in lieu of the park and open space land dedication for the Enck minor subdivision plan. It involves one residential lot and a total of .84 acres.
* Supervisors accepted the time extension offer until Dec. 22, submitted by Garden Spot Frame and Alignment for their preliminary/final land development plan. This Route 272 project, across from Park Place Diner, involves proposed construction of a 29,000-square-foot truck repair facility on 8.2 acres. Entrance requires an improved access off Route 272.
* Supervisors were briefed on the rezoning application from Arthur Graybill.
Two parcels of land off Weaver Road are requested to be rezoned light industrial. One parcel is 130 acres and one parcel is 50 acres. No further information was available. The request will go to the zoning hearing board.
About Alice Hummer
Latest News
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious lemon...
-
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc.: 30 Years of Reliability
When you need electrical or plumbing services, you want reliability...
-
Full of Grace
In wake of daughter’s struggle, Shober family opens doors to...
-
Three officers honored for life-saving actions
East Cocalico Police Chief Terry Arment reported to supervisors at...
-
East Cocalico supervisors grant UGI 10-year tax abatement
The East Cocalico Township supervisors and UGI officials answered residents’...
-
Hinkley brothers earn Eagle rankings
Benjamin Robert Hinkley and Colin Thomas Hinkley have earned the...
-
West Cocalico supervisor intends to resign by end of June
The West Cocalico Township supervisors have only a short time...
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious...
-
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc.: 30 Years of Reliability
When you need electrical or plumbing services, you want...
-
Full of Grace
In wake of daughter’s struggle, Shober family opens doors...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Darlene Brown says:
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says: