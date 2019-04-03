Home   >   Cocalico   >   UGI to hold ribbon-cutting for corporate headquarters

By on April 3, 2019

UGI Utilities, Inc. will celebrate the opening of its news corporate headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 a.m.
Located at 1 UGI Drive, in East Cocalico Township, UGI’s 93,000 square foot facility is situated on a 32-acre tract at the intersection of Route 222 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The headquarters is designed to house 350 employees.
Guided tours of the facility will be provided. This event is by invitation only.

