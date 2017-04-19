Unleashed… in Denver

Canine concerns dog council and citizens

Mayor Rodney Redcay, at Denver Council’s April 10 meeting, asked if any upcoming communication with residents could reinforce that all dogs must be on leashes when outside walking.

“In this warmer weather I’ve seen two occasions where dogs have not been on leashes,” Redcay said. “In one instance a dog stood in the middle of an intersection looking distressed while traffic was stopped in both directions. I wanted to speak with the owner. However, she left the area too quickly.”

Several on council and in the audience said two dogs on South Fourth Street run outside the property boundary at people walking on the sidewalk.

Mike Hession, borough manager, said he’ll look into both situations.

The streetlight buy-back initiative, in its third year with PPL, grinds forward.

“The junction boxes and their locations are holding up progress,” said Hession. “Also, we have concerns about buying wire that we may not be able to maintain. In many of our developments the underground trench with the PPL wire is beyond the borough’s right of way.”

“If there’s a problem, all you need is one property owner to say ‘no’ and you can’t get in there to fix the issue,” said Councilman Todd Stewart.

“I’m concerned why we have to buy $20,000 worth of wire when we don’t need that much,” said Hession. “PPL says it has to do with us buying the ‘system’.

“We’re scheduled to go out to look where some of these junction boxes are located. There are 190 sites. If we can’t get to all of them, hopefully we’ll get to see many of the problem sites.”

Stewart summed up council’s goal: “We’re trying to get to the finish line with this project with the least cost and shortest distance possible.”

In other business:

* ESCO Inc., Lititz, was approved to install a wireless security and monitoring system at nine borough facilities, including four wells, the collection reservoir building, the pump house, sewer lift station, water treatment plant and borough garage. The cost is $4,339.00

* Council approved supporting two resolutions submitted to the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs. One would allow local police departments to use municipal radar and other speed-tracking equipment. Currently only state policemen in Pennsylvania may use radar for speed control.

Council also supported eliminating, for licensed eligible organizations, the current games of chance limit of a $35,000 pay-out in a seven-day period. PSAB’s steering committee recommends adoption of both items at its annual May conference in Hershey.

* Council approved a 90-day time extension, until Aug. 13, for the Denver House Final Land Development Plan.