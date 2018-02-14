ValenSwine event spreads (pig) love

Rain drenched the Ephrata area on Feb. 10, but inside of Sweet Charlotte’s Boutique, located at 358 N. Reading Rd., there were smiles and sunshine.

Chris Hainley, founder of Fairytale Acres of Denver, and her husband Tom brought two of their 23 pigs to Sweet Charlotte’s Boutique, attracting families with children from all over town.

The event featured photo opportunities with the pigs by Tanya Stewart Photography, and pig-themed items such as bath bombs, soaps, keychains, and items donated by vendors for sale. Samantha Zimmerman, owner of Sweet Charlotte’s, donated 14 percent of the proceeds to Fairytale Acres.

Charlie and Apollo were the two pigs that Hainley brought. Charlie is a pig of many talents, including playing the piano and painting. Some of his “pig-casso” paintings were on sale at the event.

Fairytale Acres is a 501(c)3 organization that gained its non-profit status in June 2017. It is a pig rescue “with a twist”, said Hainley. The non-profit’s mission is to rescue pigs from unfair conditions and provide them with happy lives, while educating the community about the benefits of animal therapy.

Fairytale Acres visits residents in nursing homes and participates in “Kiss a Pig” fundraisers, amongst other events.

For more information about Fairytale Acres, or to sponsor a pig, visit their Facebook page, Fairytale Acres to the Rescue.

For more information about Sweet Charlotte’s Boutique, call 717-466-5788 or email sweetcharlotteandco@yahoo.com.