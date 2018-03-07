Home   >   Cocalico   >   VFW plans to honor soldiers’ unmarked graves

VFW plans to honor soldiers' unmarked graves

By on March 7, 2018

On Sunday, May 27, the Reinholds VFW Post #6759 will hold a special ceremony in the cemetery of Salem Evangelical and Reformed Church in Reamstown to honor the unmarked graves of soldiers who have been buried there for centuries and dedicate a monument to them.

According to a large boulder that stands near the graves now, dedicated in 1925, around 30 sick or injured Revolutionary War soldiers from the Battle of Brandywine were brought to Reamstown to be treated at the nearby barracks, located between E. Church St. and Main St.

To mark the graves of the anonymous soldiers now, there are a few stones, only one of which has a faded a date and what appears to be initials.

The monument will be 3 ft. by 2 ft., 8 in. thick, and will weigh roughly 800 lbs. “It’s not real elaborate,” said Richard Kachel, chaplain and past commander at the VFW. “But I thought it was time to recognize these men who fought for freedom. It’s only right.”

The monument will read “In Remembrance: For Independence of the Colonies, these brave sons gave all in the name of Liberty. Known but to God.”

The inscription at the bottom will be the VFW crest and it will read “Reinholds VFW Post 6759. Dedicated May 2018.”

The monument is currently in production at Delp Monument in Blue Ball. It will be made of French creek black granite.

The cemetery is currently being restored, and the installation of the monument will be an important and historic feature of the newly renovated area.

A Memorial Day service will be held May 27 at 4 p.m. across the street from Salem Evangelical and Reformed Church, with the dedication service following, in the cemetery.

