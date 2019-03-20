West Cocalico approves RFP for pension funding
In the West Cocalico supervisors’ Feb. 19 meeting, the board approved an RFP (Request for Proposals) intended to allow the township to explore options for funding its employee pensions.
Township manager Carolyn Hildebrand presented the item to the board.
“(Approving the RFP) just gives us the option… to see what’s out there,” she said.
Supervisors had some interest in how the document was set up.
“Anybody who fills this out is going to be serious,” said supervisors chair James J. Stoner, looking over the extensive application. “It’ll be interesting to see who replies to it… it really defines whether the person’s capable.”
“I think it will weed out those who are less interested or don’t have the expertise,” said supervisors vice chair Leon Eby.
Supervisors voted to approve advertising the RFP; Hildebrand said the item will be available on the township’s web site.
Supervisors also approved a lot add-on for applicants Richard and Joanne Stehr as presented by Diehm and Sons engineering firm. Stehr, who told the board he will be moving to a no-till farming operation, asked about allowing a pole barn on the lot in case family members want to later pursue other ag-related uses.
Later in the meeting, supervisors tackled a request to approve a new trash hauler as a permitted trash collector in the township.
Hildebrand informed members that Purple Heart Disposal, which is not currently an approved permitted hauler, had been collecting trash at around 3:30 a.m. in the morning, which generated some complaints.
Hildebrand said the company subsequently filed the request according to staff recommendation.
“I thought it was a little strange,” Stoner said of the application, “But if they can make money on trash collecting, alright.”
Stoner said the company will need to abide by approved trash collection hours.
“There were some complaints, I remember,” he said. “If we want to have some teeth in our policy…now we have some teeth to (enforce township policy).”
Justin Stoltzfus is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
