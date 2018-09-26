- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
West Cocalico considers funding new police radios
On the heels of a presentation on the department’s pursuit of a new records management system Sept. 6, the Ephrata Police Department was back at West Cocalico’s Sept. 18 supervisors meeting to ask the board to support a bid for new radios.
Readers might remember coverage of new “ticket tech” earlier this month — with Lancaster County no longer offering an RMS option, Ephrata PD needs to get a new digital documentation product, with the partnering municipalities served by the department footing the bill. West Cocalico will pay a share of a $160,000 bill spread out over five years and split among the township and Ephrata Borough, Adamstown Borough, and Ephrata Township.
Presenting the new radio issue to the board Sept. 18, Ephrata police Lt. Tom Shumaker explained that the county also suddenly stopped supporting departments in some types of radio hardware handling in April.
The bigger issue, though, is the Realm radios in Ephrata squad cars and on officers’ shoulders.
Explaining how the personal and car radios work, Shumaker said the department has been “experiencing hardware-related problems” on an ongoing basis.
Shumaker said contractual limitations mean the department has two choices; Realm or Motorola. The police department has been negotiating with Motorola for 36 radios — under the terms of the contract, the costs would be deferred until 2020. The cost to the township would be just under $13,000.
Shumaker said the department is looking at using the Motorola APX4000.
“It’s not the ‘Cadillac’ radio of the product line,” he said, “but we feel it meets our needs.”
Detailing some of the issues the department has had with Realm, Shumaker said the hardware problems were so bad up front that the company extended the warranties for the radios — but now, the warranties are about to run out. Meanwhile, the department is shipping broken parts like shoulder clips in boxes back to the supplier and not getting new parts quickly.
“Our issue is reliability in the hardware,” he said.
Supervisors had questions about costs; noting the difficulty of trying to contain the numbers at budget time, chairman James J. Stoner also expressed concerns about final pricing.
“As a business owner, it’s hard to believe that amount ($12,922.53) isn’t going to have extra costs tacked onto it by 2020,” he said.
Stoner lamented the ongoing costs of first responder radio systems in general.
“This radio thing has been a sore spot for me,” he said. “The millions of dollars that have been fleeced (statewide) is unbelievable.”
Supervisors vice chair Leon Eby asked if the township could split payments in half and pay half at the end of 2019, and the other half in 2020, in order to help balance the budget.
Shumaker said the police department will continue to negotiate with Motorola and asked the supervisors to send concerns and questions in writing so that stakeholders can consider them.
In the end, supervisors were supportive of the department’s proactive search for reliable hardware.
“I think (EPD) is going in the right direction going with Motorola,” Stoner said. “Their name’s on the line — they’ve been around a long time.”
Stoner repeated the feeling that he put forward earlier in the month on RMS talks that professionals of all types need tools to do their jobs.
“Without the proper tools, you can’t do your job properly,” he said. .
Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the radio negotiations.
Later, Shumaker spoke with the board about ongoing concerns from neighbors on South Cocalico Road about speeding.
The department, he said, previously installed a traffic counter there, and found that 98 percent of drivers were traveling less than ten MPH over the speed limit. That, he said, means that a speed patrol there would not be productive.
Shumaker said in the 32 months that EPD has been patrolling West Cocalico, there have been 32 crashes on South Cocalico Road – one per month.
Shumaker assured residents that EPD wil be looking out for speeders on local roads.
“We understand the frustration (with speeders),” he said.
After the meeting, Shumaker told The Ephrata Review that the number of crashes is not necessarily high, and crash rates depend on many factors. He said only 28 percent of those accidents were speed-related.
Justin Stoltzfus is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.
