West Cocalico starts 2017 with roster of appointments

James J. Stoner was re-elected chairman of the West Cocalico board of supervisors at the first township meeting of the year on Jan. 3.

Stoner, who has served as a supervisor since November 2007, has been involved with the township since he joined the West Cocalico zoning hearing board in 1991. This re-election marks the start of his second year as board chair.

Supervisor Ray Burns was re-elected vice chair and Supervisor Leon Eby was re-elected secretary/treasurer. Both are in their first terms on the board.

At the meeting, the supervisors also reaffirmed the following personnel: Carolyn Hildebrand, township manager and zoning officer; Joielyn Current, administrative assistant; Tammy Emerich, administrative assistant/recycling coordinator; Yolanda Hackman, part-time administrative assistant; Tom Showalter, roadmaster; Doug Miller, Michael Grant, Kent Reich, and Scott Zook, all full-time road workers; and Marvin Fox, Steve Leed, Richard Pannebecker, and Dennis Schmeck, all part-time road workers.

The Barley Snyder law group was re-named township solicitor with Attorney Keith Mooney as lead; Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell and Kane with Attorney Anthony Schimaneck as lead was named zoning hearing board solicitor; and Rettew Associates was retained to serve as township engineer.

Allen Madeira was named primary sewage officer; Seth Bacon, consulting soil scientist; Associated Building Inspections Inc., building code official; and Schmeck, emergency management coordinator.

Ephrata National Bank was re-appointed depository for township funds.

The supervisors moved to reaffirm Schoeneck and Reinholds fire police officers for 2017.

They also:

* Reappointed James Beard to a five-year term to the authority board; Bert Nye to a four-year term to the planning commission; Joy Good to a five-year term to the park board.

* Appointed Michael Denlinger to a five-year term to the zoning hearing board.

* Approved the $45 per meeting stipend for members of the planning commission, park and zoning hearing boards.

* Approved retaining the driveway permit fee of $65 and the highway occupancy permit fee of $125.

* Approved setting the application fee of $650 to go before the zoning hearing board and the UCC Appeal Board.

The supervisors, at the request of a township resident, indicated they would consider establishing a student internship. The purpose would be to have students learn about the workings of local government as well as assist West Cocalico officials in the promotion of community events and social media outreach.

Hildebrand said a letter was sent to the Reinholds Community Ambulance Association encouraging members to attend the upcoming regional leaders meeting on Jan. 24. The association would like to purchase two Lucas Chest Compression System units, at a cost of $15,000 each.

Hildebrand said the supervisors believe the request is valid but believe costs should be shared by Adamstown and Denver boroughs and East Cocalico Township as the ambulance association provides responses in those municipalities as well as in West Cocalico.