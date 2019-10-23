West Cocalico to advertise 2020 budget

On Oct. 15, the West Cocalico Board of Supervisors voted to approve advertising a 2020 budget of just over $3 million. Supervisors James Stoner and Jeff Sauder conducted business; Leon Eby was absent.

Township manager Carolyn Hildebrand confirmed that the budget contains no new tax increase for residents.

“We don’t raise taxes to put money into the general fund,” Stoner said, adding that budgets can be tough to nail down. “There’s always something behind door number one that you don’t know.”

Citing the cost of roadwork, engineering, and permits for projects, he said, “It drives me nuts — it’s tough. It’s not as easy as it looks.”

Inspection of the proposed budget for 2020 shows the township will take in around $1 million in real estate tax revenue, and that, in terms of expenditures, police costs are the greatest share of the budget with costs approaching $1 million. By contrast, street cleaning accounts for just over $30,000 and snow removal costs top $60,000 —street lighting uses around $54,000 in electricity. The full budget can be found on the township’s website.

In other township news, supervisors discussed funding for the Lancaster County drug task force.

“We still have the same funding model, and it’s just not working,” Hildebrand said.

“I always did support the drug task force,” Stoner said.

Explaining the situation to The Ephrata Review on Oct. 18, Hildebrand said the township is partnering with an association of municipalities to ask county commissioners to help fund the program.

Supervisors also discussed putting in a roundabout at the intersection of Schoeneck Road and Indiantown Road just south of Schoeneck and not far from the PA Turnpike, where numerous accidents have been recorded.

“I know a red light’s not going to fly there, and I know a roundabout is not going to fly either,” Stoner said. “It’s going to take some time.”

“It’ll be an adventure,” Hildebrand said. “It’ll be a long process.”

Justin Stoltzfus is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.