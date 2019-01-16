West Cocalico welcomes zoning officer, no changes to supervisor board
This new year, West Cocalico residents did not see changes to their board of supervisors, but they did get a new zoning officer.
This past November, supervisor Jeff Sauder remarked in a public meeting that officials were actively interviewing applicants for the zoning officer position.
Now, in a re-organization meeting on Jan. 7, supervisors voted to hire a firm, Mack Engineering, to perform zoning officer services.
In comments Jan. 8, township manager Carolyn Hildebrand said the owner of the company, Matthew Mack, will fill the position with the possible assistance of some other individuals.
West Cocalico township will continue to utilize Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell and Kane as solicitor and Melvin Newcomer of Kluxen, Newcomer, Dreisbach as zoning hearing board solicitor, and Rettew Associates as township engineer.
West Cocalico supervisors will continue to meet on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., with James J. Stoner as chair, Jeff Sauder as vice chair and Leon Eby as member at large.
Supervisors moved to re-appoint Ephrata National Bank as the depository for Township funds.
The board also set some fees for residents and moved to pay board members for attending meetings.
Following a vote in re-organization, the township will reimburse Planning Commission, Park Board and Zoning Hearing Board members $45 for each meeting that they attend.
Parties will pay an application fee of $650 to go before the Zoning Hearing Board and the UCC Appeal Board; supervisors also approved a Driveway Permit fee of $65 and the Highway Occupancy Permit fee of $125.
Later in the public meeting, supervisors heard a police report from the Ephrata Police Department covering the month of December.
This holiday season, Ephrata Police Department staff responded to 55 total incidents, including one domestic assault and one sex offense, where a suspect has been identified. Two cases of theft included one “device access fraud” case and one smash-and-grab robbery at a local business in which multiple suspects stole $1300.
Justin Stoltzfus is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
