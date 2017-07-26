Home   >   Cocalico   >   All wet…but not anymore

By on July 26, 2017

Take a good look at these photos taken of Reamstown Memorial Park following the heavy rainstorms of Sunday night into Monday morning. Water stood feet deep and ran swiftly through the park, displacing picnic tables and benches, and strewing debris throughout the grounds. That was the bad news. But the good news followed as members of the park association as well as their neighbors and friends of all ages came out Monday, tools in hand, to clean up the grounds. By that evening, the park’s grounds keeper reported that all the pavilions will be ready for their scheduled events.

