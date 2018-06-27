Woody waste site gets road renovation

Supervisors approved closing the woody waste site located behind the municipal building from July 5 through July 26 at their meeting on Thursday, June 21.

The woody waste site, located near the township’s recycling dumpsters, is used by local businesses as a dumping site for wood, such as branches or yard waste, though not grass clippings.

Millings from the Denver Road project will be spread out to resurface the area and keep the woody waste sight road from becoming muddy in wet weather.

“Using the fine particles that we’ll have from removing anywhere from one-half to one inch off the Denver Road project is an environmentally friendly way to recycle millings,” said Scott Russell, East Cocalico Township Manager.

The millings and subsequent repaving with one and one-half inches of blacktop will improve water drainage from the road.

Ground preparation of the woody waste area for the new millings base may be done with a controlled burn, which would allow volunteer firefighters valuable training experience. Should this not be feasible, the local contractor used for grinding and chipping will be contacted.

The township’s two recycling dumpsters will remain open. They will be relocated to another accessible location on the municipal building property at 100 Hill Road.

Supervisors appreciate the excellent recycling efforts of residents. Unfortunately, many incidents of illegal dumping occur in the woody waste area, such as grass clippings and furniture. The woody waste area improvements will include some type of gate to eliminate the illegal dumping.

Police budget expense projections for 2018 through 2021 were presented by vice president, Romao Carrasco. Large cost drivers were health insurance, which increased 18 percent in 2018, liability and workman’s compensation insurance, which each increased 15 percent in 2018. Budget expenses for 2018 were $269,516.31 over 2017 expenses. Estimating cost increases like those in 2018, expenditures for 2019 through 2021 would exceed $675,000. It’s quite possible, supervisors said, that the estimated number could be higher.

Resident Jeff Mitchell asked where the money will come from to fund these projections.

“We don’t know right now,” said Doug Mackley, secretary.

Carrasco said he has spoken with some municipalities regarding the possibility of East Cocalico Police providing services to them. Currently Denver Borough contracts police coverage from East Cocalico.

In other business:

• Boy Scout Derrick Althouse explained his Eagle Scout Project at Stoney Pointe Park. It will be a double sided rebound wall. Supervisors waived the permit fees and Zoning Officer Tony Luongo said the permits are prepared and ready for Althouse to pick up. Chairman Alan Fry thanked Althouse for coming to the meeting and for choosing this project, which will benefit many people in the community for years to come.

• Supervisors approved engaging services of LandStudies to develop a Watershed Protection grant application for stream restoration and bioswale improvements for Reamstown Park’s stream. Estimated cost is $3,000. This project is part of the federal MS4 stormwater management program.

• Supervisors approved a ninety day time extension for the Fox Brooke Development planned off route 897. Original plans, first discussed with township officials in spring 2011, called for density of housing for approximately 400 units using the village overlay concept. This has changed and the developer is now planning for a smaller number of single family residences.