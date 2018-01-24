- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
-
Hop’in Around: To the mead hall!
I’ve been asked several times over the past couple months if I’ve gotten into the new meadery in Lancaster. Although I’d sampled Meduseld Meadery’s goods at a festival, I hadn’t actually been to the brick and...
- Posted January 24, 2018
-
10 years of murder at Mount Hope
On Feb. 2, the doors will open to the 10th season of Murder at Mount Hope Mansion, where guests will be welcomed to the Victorian mansion for an interactive culinary who-done-it. Each season, the storyline and...
- Posted January 24, 2018
-
This week at the movies….
- Posted January 24, 2018
-
Kids take center stage in ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’
Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s Kids4Kids will present ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ Feb. 2 through 18. Sharadin Bigler Theatre is located at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. Based on the beloved book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald...
- Posted January 24, 2018
-
‘First Date’ is the worst date, ever
PRiMA Theatre will be staging “First Date,” a hilarious modern musical comedy, just in time for the month of Valentine’s this February. The show will be staged Feb. 9 through 24, at Triode Media Group Cinema...
- Posted January 24, 2018
-
Winter beach party at Bube’s
Have below normal temperatures, snow and freezing rain got you down and homebound? The folks at Bube’s Brewery have a way for you to beat those winter blues. On Jan. 25 through 30, Bube’s is kicking off...
- Posted January 24, 2018
-
Singing Valentines are tastier than chocolate
Singing Valentines make for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift. Vocal Harmonix, Lititz’s all-female acappella chorus, is sending out quartets on Feb. 14 to share the love all over the tricounty area. Phone delivery is available too. Above, Hot off the Press...
- Posted January 24, 2018
-
AdvertisementLet the Good Times Roll at Fiorentino’s
As they say in New Orleans, it’s time to “Laissez les bon temps rouler.” That’s French for “Let the Good Times Roll.” If you want to get into the spirit of Mardi Gras, you don’t have to...
- Posted January 17, 2018
-
EPAC’s Fernandez earns Best Actor award
Winners have been announced for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Central PA Awards, honoring productions which opened between October 2016 and September 2017. Nominations were reader-submitted and after the nomination period ended, BroadwayWorld’s local editors proofed the list for...
- Posted January 17, 2018
-
Reel Reviews: Two heroes set up to fail
‘The Commuter’ As the buzz surrounding “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” wanes into a mellow murmur, a handful of seemingly lackluster new releases made their way into theaters over the weekend. Enter Liam Neeson, whose characters never...
- Posted January 17, 2018