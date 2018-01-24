- Reel Reviews
10 years of murder at Mount Hope
On Feb. 2, the doors will open to the 10th season of Murder at Mount Hope Mansion, where guests will be welcomed to the Victorian mansion for an interactive culinary who-done-it.
Each season, the storyline and accompanying menu changes. Past scenarios have included gangsters and flappers, Sherlock Holmes, a vaudeville company and last year’s 1950’s fallout shelter. This year, guests will be immersed in preparations for a big game adventure in British East Africa (Kenya) in 1911 at the stately Mount Hope Big Game Lodge, rubbing elbows and swapping stories with a few of the world’s greatest guides, hunters and naturalists. Guests will be the envy of their social circle upon returning from this extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime journey.
Murder at Mount Hope Mansion runs through April 15. The mansion is located on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim.
For a full schedule and menu for this highly-interactive event, or to purchase tickets, visit parenfaire.com/murdermystery.