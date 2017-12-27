- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
100th: A milestone and turning point
When I meet new friends, they eventually learn what I do for a living — write about beer, spirits, food, etc. — almost always this fact elicits a response of “that’s a tough job,” “must be nice,” or some variant along those lines.
I appreciate the jovial sarcasm. I often say, “It’s not about the pay; it’s about the perks.” I would certainly never call getting free beer samples, media invites to brewing events, and a mailbox full of schwag tough.
This is the 100th installment of Hop’in Around; it has withstood time (plus the occasional piece of discouraging mail) and graced these pages since Jan. 2014. To fans and friends, I’d often say with a cliché, “writing a beer column is a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.”
Tough, as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary, means “strong enough to withstand adverse conditions.” Over the last year, I learned how opposing the conditions of this job could be. But, it’s something I have learned I can endure.
This may come as a shocking revelation to many readers, but it’s time to come clean… literally. I’ve been living the high life for a long time and the consumption of alcohol has finally taken a toll on my body. My doctor says no more. Whether I had too much too fast or just over played my part, I’ve reached an extreme point where my body cannot handle anymore alcohol.
I drank my last two beers the day after Valentine’s Day. As a swan song, I dusted off two brews I’d been aging:
- Genesis from Wicked Weed Brewing. When I got this brew, the Asheville, N.C. brewery was just starting their line of sours. It was a gift from the owners, who I had met on a furiously fast tour of breweries in what is called the “Portland of the East.” The 2013 version of this blonde sour aged well, but it didn’t really have a lot of the fruit the label proclaimed: mango, papaya, guava, and pineapple.
- Migration Series Belgian from Evolution Craft Brewing Company. This moderately big Belgian poured a beautiful head, which helped deliver a funky aroma with a twist of oak. It was a bit more carbonated than I would have liked, but what I bought it for — the aging in Chardonnay barrels — was there. I would have liked to have sat on this 2015 version longer; I’d tried the 2011 during a visit to the Salisbury, Md. brewery many years ago and it blew my mind.
So, those are the last two beers I drank. My photo attached to this column has allowed people to introduce themselves and chat with me about beer, and I enjoy it. Often, I’m simply approached with, “aren’t you the beer guy?” Yup. And I’m still the “beer guy.” I’m just the beer guy who doesn’t drink beer.
I still have my fingers on the pulse of what is going on with brewing, from local events to international trends (I recently fielded a call from Germany, so stay tuned). And I plan to write about beer as long as people are willing to read about it.
Over the last 10 months, I’ve adopted the swish-and-spit technique used by sommeliers to grade wines. I can still taste a beer and relish in each individual nuance brewers have created. So, if you see me at brewery without a beer, brewers, I’m not snubbing you. If I’m at a fest and must dispose of a sample in the dump bucket, please know I’m not dissing that brew. Things have just changed a bit and I thought everyone should know.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
About Michael C. Upton
Latest News
-
100th: A milestone and turning point
When I meet new friends, they eventually learn what I...
-
Servant Stage Company’s 2018 season revealed
Servant Stage Company announced its 2018 season at an annual...
-
This week at the movies….
-
Births – Reported Dec. 27, 2017
BEILER, Emanuel L. and Rebecca (Rheil), Ronks, a daughter, at...
-
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed...
-
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, EHS grad, owned Sauder Fuel, enjoyed motorcycling, grandchildren
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly on...
-
Michael E. Crills, 62, worked at Ephrata Manor, enjoyed hunting, cars, time spent with family
Michael E. Crills, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
100th: A milestone and turning point
When I meet new friends, they eventually learn what...
-
Servant Stage Company’s 2018 season revealed
Servant Stage Company announced its 2018 season at an...
-
This week at the movies….
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Lisa A Bailey says:
-
Joanne Stoll says:
-
Rhonda Moyer says: