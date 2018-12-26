- Beer: the real holiday spirit
- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
A night of bluegrass with Remington Ryde
On Saturday, Jan. 5, Farm Country Shindig will present Remington Ryde for an evening of Bluegrass Music at the Reinholds Fire Company Banquet Hall along with Chester Johnson and The Foggy Mountain Grass and Scott Eager.
Remington Ryde is one of the hottest national bands in bluegrass having been nominated for 10 SPBGMA Bluegrass Awards in Nashville including Entertainers of the Year. They formed as a bluegrass band in 2002 with the sole purpose of promoting bluegrass music throughout the state. They have grown in popularity and also host the annual Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival every July. They are one of the busiest bands in bluegrass music playing all over the country, from the east to the west coasts and are loved by bluegrass fans.
Ryan Frankhouser is the leader of Remington Ryde. He plays guitar and does the lead vocals. Frankhouser has written some of the songs the band plays including “The Bible Grandma Gave Me,” “One More Day” and “Grandpa Was My Guide.” He started the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival and has turned it into one of the biggest festivals in the Northeast. Billy Lee Cox, national banjo champion, has worked with Charlie Moore, The Country Gentlemen and Mac Wiseman. Cox started Mason Dixon Grass and fronted that band for over 25 years. Ron Truman started playing bluegrass at the age of 10. He has had the pleasure of playing with Raymond Fairchild and also the late James King. Truman plays bass and makes his home in Charleston, WV. Stanley Efaw has been playing bluegrass music many years with his mandolin. For the last few years, Efaw has been touring with Larry Efaw and The Bluegrass Mountaineers. Efaw also does the tenor singing in the band. They all thank God for giving them the talent to do what they do. Remington Ryde’s strong vocals, powerful instrumentation and energetic stage presence along with their down to earth personalities keep people coming back again and again.
There are requested donation amounts per person ($15) with a lower cost ($10) for teens age 13 to 17. Children under 12 are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m. Food will be available by the fire company. For more information, call 610-573-0797. Reinholds Fire Company is located along Route 897 at 138 Main Street, Reinholds. Farm Country Shindig may also be found on Facebook at Farm Country Shindig.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Major UGI gas line coming soon to the borough
A major gas line installation project by UGI is planned...
-
Ephrata Twp. holds line on taxes
Ephrata Township residents can look forward to the new year...
-
Remembering Christmas ‘back in the day’
Christmas memories from the past — some just a few...
-
Cocalico Creek bridge completed
Allows full opening of seven-mile rail trail Friday Almost 30...
-
Township pulls away from Ephrata; Second-half surge keys Streaks win
For two quarters Friday, Ephrata matched Manheim Township, step for...
-
Akron plans to Shoe-In the new year
A giant shoe will drop from the sky at Akron’s...
-
Eagles bowlers roll into first place; Knock off Spartans in battle of unbeatens
The top two Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three bowling teams toed...
-
Major UGI gas line coming soon to the borough
A major gas line installation project by UGI is...
-
Ephrata Twp. holds line on taxes
Ephrata Township residents can look forward to the new...
-
Remembering Christmas ‘back in the day’
Christmas memories from the past — some just a...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says:
-
Luis C Banda says: