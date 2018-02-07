Akron Grace chili cook-off is Feb. 25

The public is invited to compete, or simply eat, at the seventh annual Akron Grace chili cook-off.

The event takes place at Akron Grace E.C. Church, 101 N. Seventh St., Akron, at noon on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The event features four categories: hot, mild, nontraditional, or kids under 14. The cost to enter a crock is $15 ($10 for kids under 14), and contestants can enter one or more categories.

Register by e-mail to akgracefundraiser@gmail.com or on the church website, akronpaecc.com.

Winners take home bragging rights, a trophy, and a gift card for first and second places.

Noncompetitors are invited to come and enjoy a chili meal complete with cornbread, toppings and dessert; there are even hot dogs for the kids (or non-chili eaters). Last year’s completion offered 25 crocks to choose from. A $5 donation per person is suggested as the church seeks to raise money for community agencies that feed people in need.

Emma and Effie, two Pennsylvania Dutch women “of a certain age,” return with their crazy antics to keep the crowd entertained and hand out the trophies.

The competition is always fierce and the chili delicious. All judges are from outside of the church to ensure a fair assessment of the crocks. Those competing should register in advance and plan to arrive by 11:30 a.m. so the chili can be packaged for the judges.

For questions, call the church office at 717-859-2700, or send an e-mail to akgracefundraiser@gmail.com.