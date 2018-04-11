- Free acappella concert April 2
Arc gala set for April 21
The Arc Lancaster Lebanon, headquartered in Lititz, will hold its Light Up The Night! gala fundraiser on Saturday, April 21 at 6 p.m at The Willows at Fireside Tavern, Strasburg.
Proceeds from the Gala enable The Arc to empower people with intellectual and development disabilities (I/DD) through programs such as advocacy (helping people navigate the service system); training on topics such as guardianship/power of attorney, relationships/boundaries; sibling program for kids where they can meet other kids who have a brother/sister with a disability; Arc Angel connecting community givers with people who need Christmas presents; and outreach to the community, working to create a world where disability is accepted as a natural part of our society.
The evening includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, cash bar, dancing, and live auction bidding. Potential bidders can choose from a variety of items to win at the gala or online, including a vacation getaway on Lake Superior, a 42-inch TV, apparel, jewelry, restaurant and theatre tickets, and much more.
To register to bid, preview auction items, and purchase gala tickets, supporters can visit biddingforgood.com/Arc-Lancaster/2018Gala.
Gala. tickets cost $100 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets to attend is April 16.
For more information, contact The Arc Lancaster Lebanon at 717-394-5251, info@thearcoflancasterco.org, or thearcoflancasterco.org.