Arc will host screening of ‘Mimi and Dona’
In 1987, President Ronald Regan declared March as National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to “increase public awareness of the needs and potential of Americans with developmental disabilities.”
To stimulate a discussion on the opportunities of inclusion and living in the community, The Arc Lancaster Lebanon and Berks-Lancaster-Lebanon Link To Aging & Disability Resources will host a free screening of “Mimi and Dona” on March 28.
The documentary film by Sophie Sartain will be shown at The Arc’s new location, 116 W. Airport Road, Suite A, Lititz. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m., with discussion time following the film from 7:40 to 8 p.m.
A difficult decision
What happens when love runs out of time? For a 92-year-old mother, Mimi, who has cared 64 years for Dona, a daughter who has an intellectual disability, it means facing the inevitable-the likelihood that she will not outlive her daughter and the need to find her daughter a new home.
This poignant, heartbreaking and, at times, humorous documentary traces this process through the story of a quirky and deeply connected mother-daughter duo. The film spotlights the challenges of aging caregivers of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities &tstr; some 4.6 million Americans, 75 percent of whom live at home with family — and details the ripple effects of Dona’s disability on three generations of an American family.
An RSVP is requested, as seating is very limited. Call 717-394-5251 or email blllink@mail.com.
