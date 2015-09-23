Art about town

The 11th Annual Artisans’ Porchwalk is set for Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free, self-guided walk around Lititz features juried artists and craftsman demonstrating and selling their creation at six stations, located on private porches and lawns.

Brochures listing the artisans and their locations can be found at the Lititz Welcome Center (train station) and many shops and restaurants throughout the downtown area. The brochure also includes a map and lists directions from stop 1 through stop 6. Rocking chair signs prominently mark the stops along the route. There will be direction signs placed around town on the days of the show to help folks navigate. The entire route is approximately two miles, if visiting the stops in order.

This year’s show features 38 artists. Participants in the show are juried. They are chosen for the unique quality of their work, and the Porchwalk committee looks for a variety of mediums to be represented. This year there are six new artists who were not in the show last year: Gina Stuebel – wire wrapped and woven jewelry; Donna Spangler – fraktur; Donald Kelly – hammered copper and wood carving; Dale DelMarcelle – Stained Glass; Nadine Clay – crocheted scarves, blankets and collectible bears; and Jane Uzwiak – distinctive fused glass.

The Artisans’ Porchwalk is sponsored by Moravian Manor. There is a benefit auction held at Moravian Manor each year. Many of the artists donate one or more pieces to the auction to help raise money for the Lamplighters, a volunteer association supporting the residents of Moravian Manor. Proceeds from the auction are used to purchase an item from the Lamplighters’ Wish List to benefit the residents of Moravian Manor. Lunch is also available at The Gallery Cafe each day of the show, located inside the main entrance of Moravian Manor at 300 W. Lemon St.

For more information call Liz Huyett at 625-6030. A brochure with map is available at the Lititz Visitor’s Center or can be downloaded from the Porch Walk link at moravianmanor.org.