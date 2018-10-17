- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Atkins was Fallfest headliner
Country music star Rodney Atkins was the headline act at the 27th Annual I-105 Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Oct. 7 at Overlook Community Campus in Lancaster.
Atkins has produced countless chart-topping hits and sold over 10 million albums in his career. The Knoxville, Tenn., native was named the Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM Awards and has six number one singles in his career. This was Atkins’ second appearance at Fallfest; his first came in 2011.
Joining Rodney on the Family Owned Markets Stage was David Lee Murphy, Trent Harmon, Mitchell Tenpenny, Devon Nickoles, Sam Schmidthuber, and Olivia Farabaugh.
Bookmark wiov.com to stay abreast of information for next year’s event.
