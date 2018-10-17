Home   >   Entertainment   >   Atkins was Fallfest headliner

Atkins was Fallfest headliner

By on October 17, 2018

Rodney Atkins performs during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018. (Photos by Kirk Neidermyer)

Country music star Rodney Atkins was the headline act at the 27th Annual I-105 Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Oct. 7 at Overlook Community Campus in Lancaster.

Atkins has produced countless chart-topping hits and sold over 10 million albums in his career. The Knoxville, Tenn., native was named the Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM Awards and has six number one singles in his career. This was Atkins’ second appearance at Fallfest; his first came in 2011.

Joining Rodney on the Family Owned Markets Stage was David Lee Murphy, Trent Harmon, Mitchell Tenpenny, Devon Nickoles, Sam Schmidthuber, and Olivia Farabaugh.

Lititz Record Staff Photographer Kirk Neidermyer takes a selfie with Country Artist Mitchell Tenpenny during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Rodney Atkins sings with his wife Rose during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Thousands attending the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Sam Schmidthuber performs during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Olivia Farabaugh sings during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Rodney Atkins performs during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Thousands attending the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

David Lee Murphy performs during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

WIOV’s Rich Creeger was the MC for the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Trent Harmon performed during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Thousands attending the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Mitchell Tenpenny performed during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

Devon Nickoles performs during the WIOV Turkey Hill Fallfest held at Overlook Community Park in Manheim Township, PA on October 7, 2018.

