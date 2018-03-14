Home   >   Entertainment   >   Blues benefit for vets

Blues benefit for vets

By on March 14, 2018

The Lititz Sons of the American Legion will be hosting a veterans blues benefit on March 24, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Ephrata American Legion ballroom, 300 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

Musical acts include headliners Miss T and the Mosquitoes, as well as Buzzard Luck, Blues on the Loose, and The Mystic Alpacas.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase, call Mike at 717-330-4012.

