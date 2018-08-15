Home   >   Entertainment   >   Crabfest returns!

By on August 15, 2018

The fourth annual Ephrata Crabfest and pig roast will be held Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Ephrata VFW, 141 S. State St., Ephrata.

The all-you-can-eat event includes crabs, pig roast, burgers, dogs, salads and drinks.

Tickets are $40 purchased in advance by Aug. 22; and $50 at the door.  Call  717-733-9904 to order tickets.

