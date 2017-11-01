- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Dressed for the occasion: Apoca-Lititz 5K
A getup and go event at Appalachian Brewing Company
It wasn’t exactly an apocalypse in Lititz on Saturday morning. But it was an Apoca-Lititz, which was a whole lot more fun than the final destruction of the world.
There were pumpkin pancakes, a 5K race through Lititz, music, a costume contest and even Zombie Apoca-Lititz red amber ale for the grownups at the benefit event for Venture Lititz.
Held at Appalachian Brewing Company on North Water Street, the festivities got started at 9 a.m., when the runners took off on the 5K race. There was also a shorter one-mile course for joggers and walkers.
Many of the Apoca-Lititz participants dressed in costumes, but none were terribly frightening. There were friendly-looking witches, superheroes, football players, cute little babies and pretty ballerinas. Not a zombie was in sight.
The Apoca-Lititz 5K run was a take-off on the former Zombie Run. For its premiere, the Apoca-Lititz was a lot less scary and a true family event. The out-and-back course through the streets of Lititz and part of the Lititz-Warwick Rail Trail started and ended at ABC.
That’s where the party got going, with food, drink, music and a costume contest. Early registrants each got an orange Apoca-Lititz T-shirt. There were 107 registered for the run, with $30 per adult, $20 for youth 9-17, and $5 for ages 8 and under.
Prizes were awarded to the top three male and top three female finishers, and the top three finishers in each of the following age groups, both male and female: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over.
The top three overall male finishers were Matthew Geesaman, Zachary Sanders and Jonathan Campbell. The top three overall female finishers were Ann Jackson, Victoria Campbell and Karalyn Kempinski. Nico Tocci was first in the 19 and under group. Howard Hockenbury was first for 70 and over.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express.
