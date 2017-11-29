Home   >   Entertainment   >   EPAC’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ opens Dec. 7

Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will be presenting the classic musical “The Wizard of Oz” from Dec. 7 through 23 at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

After a tornado takes her to a faraway land, all Dorothy wants is to get back home. But she’ll have to travel through the magical Land of Oz to the Emerald City first. Along the way, she’ll meet Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion. Together they journey to meet the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in hopes of finding a brain, a heart, courage, and a way home.

But everything is not as it seems in this strange but beautiful land. Dorothy and her friends will have to face more than just a Wicked Witch to find what they’re searching for. Join EPAC for a magical night to enjoy this beloved family classic.

Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x1.

