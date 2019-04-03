Ephrata Brewfest tickets now on sale
Ephrata’s 4th annual Brewfest will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Whistle Stop Plaza, located on Main Street in downtown Ephrata.
Tickets are $35 in advance. The price of admission includes entrance to Brewfest, a sampling mug and samples. A limited number of Designated Driver tickets are available for $10.
Tickets went sale on April 1 and can be purchased at the Ephrata Public Library, the Ephrata Rec Center, the office of Mainspring of Ephrata at the Whistle Stop Plaza and online at ephratabrewfest.com.
Brewers for 2019 include Black Forest Brewery, Boneshire Brew Works, Cox Brewing Company, JoBoy’s Brew Pub, Lancaster Brewing Company, Lancaster Homebrew, Mad Chef Craft Brewing, Meduseld Meadery, Moo-Duck Brewery, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, Oakbrook Brewing Company, Pour Man’s Brewing Company, Reading Distilling Guild, St. Boniface Craft Brewing Company, Snitz Creek Brewery, South County Brewing Company, Stoudts Brewing Company, Troegs Independent Brewing, Twisted Bine Beer Company, Union Barrel Works and Renewal Kombucha.
This year, attendees have a new option of carry-out sales from participating brewers.
Attendees will be able to purchase food items from Bountiful Feast Roving Restaurant, 22 BBQ and Auntie Anne’s. Entertainment will be provided by lower case blues.
Ephrata Brewfest is a benefit for the Ephrata Public Library, the Ephrata Recreation Center and Mainspring of Ephrata. Major sponsors include Weis Markets and Cloister Cabinetry and Remodeling.
Additional sponsors include Fiscal Fit Financial Services, Parkhill Jewelry, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Douple Agency, DNA Services, LLC, Russell, Krafft & Gruber, LLP, Salon Art-Tiff, DC Auto Glass, Black Forest Brewery, Nicholas Ermolovich, Attorney at Law, JD’s Pazzo Pizza, Hampton Inn and Suites Ephrata &tstr; Mountain Springs, The Groves Retirement Home, Hometown Refurnishing, Mayor Ralph Mowen, Rios Final Touch Barber Shop, B&E Notary, Griddle & Grind Café, Vapor Café, the Treese Family, the Reed Family and the Smith Family.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ephratabrewfest.com.
