Ephrata Concert Band needs your support
The Ephrata Concert Band committee, preparing to launch the band’s 2017 season on June 18, is appealing for financial support from the public “to help keep this worthy, wholesome, and enjoyable tradition alive.”
The committee is planning six concerts on consecutive Sunday evenings, each scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. at the band shell in Ephrata Borough’s Grater Community Park. In the event of inclement weather, the concert is moved inside the Ephrata Recreation Center, at 130 Academy Drive.
In a letter to potential supporters, the committee explained that admission is free to each of the concerts, but the committee pays a small honorarium to each musician playing in the band that evening and pays “a professional sound technician with his state-of-the-art amplification equipment so that the music can be heard throughout the park.”
The letter said the concert programs will recognize donors in the following categories: Benefactor, $300 or more; Golden Patron, $100 to $299; Silver Patron, $50 to $99; Bronze Patron, $25 to $49 and Band Booster, up to $24.
The committee in its letter thanked Barb McMinn, who has retired as committee treasurer, for “all that she has done for the band and patrons for many years.” The committee’s new treasurer is Mardel Lausch. All who wish to submit donations by mail may write checks payable to Ephrata Concert Band and send them to Mardel Lausch, 306 Lausch Road, Denver PA 17517. Patrons making donations by June 9 will be included in the program for the opening concert.
Each of the band’s concerts features a different program of music representing a variety of genres, such as marches, show tunes and patriotic tunes. People are urged to bring folding chairs to the Grater Park concerts.
Any musician who wants to be considered for performing at one of the 2017 concerts may contact Carl Tobias, conductor emeritus, at ultracar77@gmail.com.
About mhunnefield
Jim Fitterling
May 29, 2017 at 11:31 pm
This brings back many fond memories. I grew up in NE Lancaster County in the 50’s and 60’s and spent many times with my parents attending concerts such as this. Most were at Sunday School Picnics (Muddy Creek Church, where I attended as a child/youth). There was also Brickerville SS picnic. I left PA in 1977 to go to graduate school and have been living in Alaska since 1999. However, I visit the Ephrata Review website regularly to keep connected to a part of me that will always be there. This particular article and picture was extra special to me. Thank you.