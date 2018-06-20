Ephrata Concert Band performs June 24

Three marches that Henry Fillmore composed &tstr;”Men of Ohio,” “His Excellency,” and “More Fraternity” &tstr; will be part of the program when Martin Hinkley conducts the Ephrata Concert Band June 24.

The band will open its concert with the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the band shell at the foot of Cocalico Street in Ephrata Borough’s Grater Park at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free. The public is urged to bring folding chairs.

In the event of extreme weather, the concert will be moved inside the Ephrata Recreation Center at 130 S. Academy Drive.

The first half of the June 24 program will also include “Horizon Overture” by Peter Buys; the “Dance of the Apprentices,” from Wagner’s 1867 opera Die Meistersinger, which has been called Wagner’s greatest work; the waltz “Caranola;” the novelty tune “Fire House Special,” and a selection from Victor Herbert’s operetta “Babes in Toyland.”

Following intermission, the band will play “More Fraternity.” Suzanne Delahunt will be the vocal soloist for the Rodgers and Hammerstein song “People Will Say We’re in Love.”

Other selections on the second half of the program will include the classic “Ballet Egyptian;” Herbert’s waltz “American Rose;” the hymn “Holy, Holy, Holy;” and John Philip Sousa’s 1892 march “The Belle of Chicago.”

The Ephrata Concert Band will perform a different musical program at Grater Park each Sunday evening through July 22.