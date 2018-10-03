- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Fall Fest at Garden Spot Village
Garden Spot Village in New Holland will host its 22nd annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Events and festivities will take place from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Events for the day include a country store, silent auction, children’s activities, crafters and much more.
Proceeds from the day benefit the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund.
For more information or to register for the apple pie contest, visit gsvfallfestival.org.
