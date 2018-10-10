Home   >   Entertainment   >   Fall Foliage Ride is Oct. 21

By on October 10, 2018

The Lititz Legion Riders from Post 56 will be hosting their 11th annual Fall Foliage Ride on Sunday, Oct. 21. Registration for the Ride starts at 10 a.m., and kickstands are up at 11 a.m.

The cost is $15 per driver, $10 per passenger. The ride is open to all motorcyclists

The Sons of the American Legion will be having a breakfast that morning from at 8 to 11 a.m. The public is welcome at a cost of $8 per person.

Traditionally, the Riders choose a community or veterans organization to donate the funds from this benefit ride. Last year, their Fall Foliage Ride benefited Wreaths Across America, but since Mother Nature forced them to postpone, and then ultimately cancel their 2018 VA Hospice Ride, the Lititz Legion Riders have decided to choose the VA Hospice as their benefactor for the Fall Foliage Ride.

The VA does excellent work for veterans, but the VA Hospice addresses the physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of the veteran and their family during their end of life journey.

Hospice consists of an interdisciplinary team that includes physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, and psychologists who are available to provide support in the areas of medical, nursing and personal care; education and counseling; and emotional, spiritual and bereavement support.

They will also be riding in memory of their former post service officer, David Little, who passed in March of 2018. Little spent his final days in the Lebanon VA Hospice.

For more information, call the Legion at 717-626-9906.

