- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Fall Foliage Ride is Oct. 21
The Lititz Legion Riders from Post 56 will be hosting their 11th annual Fall Foliage Ride on Sunday, Oct. 21. Registration for the Ride starts at 10 a.m., and kickstands are up at 11 a.m.
The cost is $15 per driver, $10 per passenger. The ride is open to all motorcyclists
The Sons of the American Legion will be having a breakfast that morning from at 8 to 11 a.m. The public is welcome at a cost of $8 per person.
Traditionally, the Riders choose a community or veterans organization to donate the funds from this benefit ride. Last year, their Fall Foliage Ride benefited Wreaths Across America, but since Mother Nature forced them to postpone, and then ultimately cancel their 2018 VA Hospice Ride, the Lititz Legion Riders have decided to choose the VA Hospice as their benefactor for the Fall Foliage Ride.
The VA does excellent work for veterans, but the VA Hospice addresses the physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of the veteran and their family during their end of life journey.
Hospice consists of an interdisciplinary team that includes physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, and psychologists who are available to provide support in the areas of medical, nursing and personal care; education and counseling; and emotional, spiritual and bereavement support.
They will also be riding in memory of their former post service officer, David Little, who passed in March of 2018. Little spent his final days in the Lebanon VA Hospice.
For more information, call the Legion at 717-626-9906.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Fall Foliage Ride is Oct. 21
The Lititz Legion Riders from Post 56 will be hosting...
-
Duo to entertain at Halloween party
A Halloween party will be held on Saturday, Oct....
-
Rock on with ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be staging the musical “Hedwig...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron Valley...
-
Great weekend ends 100th Ephrata Fair on a high note
Seemingly rising out of the macadam on Monday night, the...
-
Griddled with memories
Longtime owners of The Pancake Farm to close iconic business...
-
Fall Foliage Ride is Oct. 21
The Lititz Legion Riders from Post 56 will be...
-
Duo to entertain at Halloween party
A Halloween party will be held on Saturday,...
-
Rock on with ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be staging the musical...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: