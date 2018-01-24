‘First Date’ is the worst date, ever

PRiMA Theatre will be staging “First Date,” a hilarious modern musical comedy, just in time for the month of Valentine’s this February.

The show will be staged Feb. 9 through 24, at Triode Media Group Cinema Stage, 631 S. Water St., Lancaster.

Imagine you’re on a blind date and your opinionated best friend, your therapist, and a bevy of broken-hearted exes show up. Throw in a soundtrack to rival the Top 40 and you’ve got “First Date,” the non-stop laughter-inducing Broadway musical.

This PG-13 musical focuses on the story of when Aaron meets Casey, where a casual drink turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. The audience is invited into the journey of a dating disaster turning into an unforgettable night.

PRiMA Theatre is creating the setting of a Manhattan restaurant within the performance venue of a Lancaster City cinema film stage at Triode Media Group. Free on-site parking is readily available, and this unique space offers a creative atmosphere for a night of contemporary theatre.

Tickets start at $26 and are available by phone or website: 717-327-5124, primatheatre.org.