Flavorfest: free food and wine on the Ren Faire grounds

Flavorfest, set for May 26 and 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, features free admission, free parking, and free wine tasting at Mount Hope Estate & Winery.

Thirty wineries will provide complimentary samples and sales of their many varieties. The official Flavorfest sampling glass, sponsored by The River 97.3, will be available for purchase at the front gate and is the only glass permitted for sampling from the wineries. Glass rinse stations will be conveniently located throughout the site. Plastic sample cups will be provided by the wineries for patrons without a glass .

A host of artisans will sell their crafts, and unique businesses will showcase their goods and services. Regional food experts will serve up fun and educational cooking demonstrations. A collection of Pennsylvania-based musicians will provide a live musical backdrop for the festival.

For beer lovers, the Swashbuckler Brewery, will serve hand-crafted Swashbuckler Beers, Lancaster County Ciders and Mount Hope Wines by the glass to enjoy at the brewery bar and patio area.

At the Crafty Kid’s area, young guests are invited to participate in hands-on exploration of the culinary, natural and artistic worlds. Free activities will teach children about healthy eating, the importance of bees and butterflies, and how to create repurposed cork artwork, decorate a chef’s hat, make a bean tambourine, seed packet markers, and more.

Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire at Mount Hope Estate & Winery is located at 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. Learn more at parenfaire.com/flavorfest.

