Fly in a B-17
AA, The Experimental Aircraft Association, is bringing their beautifully restored B-17 Aluminum Overcast to Lancaster, and members of the public will have an opportunity to take a ride.
The B-17 Flying Fortress is a World War II bomber used primarily in Europe. Because of their long range capability, they were known for flying into battle with no fighter escort, relying on their own defensive capabilities to ensure a successful mission. After the war, most were cut up for scrap, used for Air Force research or sold in the surplus market.
With less than 15 B-17’s still airworthy, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The plane will be at Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, Oct. 12 through 14, with flights departing between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
There is a cost to take the flight. To learn more about this opportunity, visit lancasterairport.com.
