Free brass band concert

By on October 10, 2018

 

The Heidelberg Brass Band will perform Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., in Ephrata Borough’s Grater Park.

German and Polish polka music is a big part of the repertoire of the band, which has been entertaining the public in Lancaster and Berks counties for more than six decades. They have performed for 44 consecutive years at the annual Kutztown Folk Festival in Berks that celebrates the heritage of the German-speaking settlers of Pennsylvania.

Admission to the Oct. 14 show in Ephrata is free. That program is part of the Eicher center’s 2018 series of Sunday afternoon entertainment and cultural shows for the public. Refreshments will be provided. Donations to the Arts Center will be accepted.

To learn more, call 717-738-3084 or visit eicherartscenter.com.

