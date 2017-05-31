- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Girls Pint Out: JoBoy’s and The Squeeze Spot
Recently, the Susquehanna Valley chapter of Girls Pint Out met up at JoBoy’s and teamed up with the women at Squeeze Spot to present a night of casual beer imbibing and pint painting.
Being a night out for the ladies I tapped one of my cohorts (my wife) to attend in my stead while I snapped a few photos and chatted with organizer Nicole Matero. I’d never heard of Girls Pint Out; evidently it’s a big thing!
“We are a national organization and our mission is to build a community of women who love craft beer,” said Matero, who started the Susquehanna Valley branch in 2014 after she found the organization on Twitter. “We have our chapter, plus a newer chapter in Berks County and one in the Lehigh Valley.”
With its roots in Indianapolis, Ind., the “movement,” as they call it, soon spread to Arizona and Texas. Nationally, Girls Pint Out has more than 100 chapters in 40 states and Washington D.C.
The Susquehanna Valley branch started with eight members discussing what kind of events they wanted to provide for area women. There are no membership costs and events are held in the Lancaster, Harrisburg, and York areas. Paint night was only the second ticketed event put on by the group, who often meet up at different bars with great tap selections or local brewery taprooms.
Twenty-nine people registered for the pint painting evening at JoBoy’s. After a meet up and optional dinner at the barbecue restaurant and brewery, the gang moved upstairs to the function room where they were met by Moe Boyer and Tina Palombo of Squeeze Spot. Squeeze Spot, located in downtown Ephrata, is a hands-on art venue offering traveling and on-site workshops.
On June 9, guests can BYOB to 30 E. Main St., Ephrata, for a “Flag Americana” Fundraising Event supporting Vets Sports (vetsports.org); included is step-by-step instructions for creating a patriotic finished product on canvas in about two and a half hours.
Back in Lititz, Moe and Tina were armed with an array of glassware and a wide variety of paints and brushes. The duo explained paint options, brushes, and techniques, plus offered personal guidance to help attendees with their creations.
The new artists of varying experience, age, and background, created striped pints and flowered wine glasses while enjoying a beer or two (or more) from the JoBoy’s selection. My wife stuck with her favorites, like Hopitude American IPA. Matero is into darker beers like porters and stouts. She’s also learned to like sours and high ABV Belgium beers recently.
“I went from not liking beer to beer snob in like 0.3 seconds,” said Matero. “I’ve made a concerted effort to try hoppy beers to see what all the hype is. I just don’t prefer them…. If it has Mosaic in it I am not drinking it!”
Interested in chillin’ with the ladies? Check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/GPOYPASVC, or follow them on Twitter at @GPOYPASVC.
“People come and make new friends every time,” said Matero.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
About Michael C. Upton
One Comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious lemon...
-
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc.: 30 Years of Reliability
When you need electrical or plumbing services, you want reliability...
-
Full of Grace
In wake of daughter’s struggle, Shober family opens doors to...
-
Three officers honored for life-saving actions
East Cocalico Police Chief Terry Arment reported to supervisors at...
-
East Cocalico supervisors grant UGI 10-year tax abatement
The East Cocalico Township supervisors and UGI officials answered residents’...
-
Hinkley brothers earn Eagle rankings
Benjamin Robert Hinkley and Colin Thomas Hinkley have earned the...
-
West Cocalico supervisor intends to resign by end of June
The West Cocalico Township supervisors have only a short time...
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious...
-
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc.: 30 Years of Reliability
When you need electrical or plumbing services, you want...
-
Full of Grace
In wake of daughter’s struggle, Shober family opens doors...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says:
-
Cheryl says:
Keena Alfinito
June 4, 2017 at 10:26 am
Love Squeeze Spot. Really love Paint Your Pet nights.Though we’ve done since we painted four. Unless I get another dog. 🙂 Jo Boys Pub is amazing, too. Good good and drinks and even a Speak Easy. We eat there a lot and take out of town guests there.