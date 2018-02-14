Handbell Festival set for March 10

The 14th Central PA Handbell Festival will take place on Saturday, March 10, at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. Eighteen bell choirs from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will ring under the direction of Dr. Kimberlee Strepka.

Dr. Strepka has been teaching music for more than 25 years, and has been pioneering Laban-based handbell instruction since 2000. She is the author of “Handbell Artistry from the Inside Out: Laban Movement Theory for the Handbell Musician,” a text that has been praised by college professors as a long-missing resource for handbells in academia.

The 3:30 p.m. public concert will debut Michael Joy’s “Festivity on Cwm Rhondda” (Guide Me, O, Thou Great Jehovah) commissioned by the Festival in memory of Dr. William L. Nash III and feature solos and soloist.

A good will offering will be received. For more information about the concert and/or festival please contact Jeff Clouser, festival coordinator, at jclouser@palmyracob.org.