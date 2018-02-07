Happy Anniver7ary, St. Boniface!

“When the Ephrata based St. Boniface Craft Brewing Company opened in February, the brewing duo of Mike Price and Jonathan Northup offered only one beer on tap. Four months later, the far wall in the little brewery houses seven taps with a variety of selections for the beer enthusiast.”

So read the 2011 intro I wrote in a beer and wine column predating Hop’in Around. Man, a lot has changed in seven years! The brewery quickly outgrew their original location in the old Artworks at Doneckers building at 101 N. State St. Dain Shirey joined the ownership team. As crowds of visitors grew at their current location, more space was needed, and walls came down and the bar opened up. The popcorn machine came and went; so did the food trucks. A kitchen with a brick oven was installed. Recently, a digital beer menu appeared. The food selection expanded. I remember tasting Atlas, a conventional strong ale now seemingly lost to time, on my first visit; now the offering series of different beers numbers 38.

“Our easy favorite according to the general consciousness of the…entourage is the Hegemony,” I wrote in 2011.

Hegemony, the American Imperial stout that started it all, has become the hallmark of St. Boniface quality and bravura (although many may make the same case for the 3lb). For the past couple years, St. Boniface has released a limited run of the dark beer to mark its anniversary. Differing from the Hegemony constantly on tap at the brewery, the anniversary brew harkens back to the original recipe, which uses honey and a bit of lactose and pushes the ABV past the standard 8 percent.

This year’s version, Hegemony Anniver7ary Reserve (11.3 percent ABV), will be available in a limited run of 1,200 wax dipped, 22-ounce bottles and on draft starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Festivities at the brewery will run until 10:30 p.m. and include the tapping of two special firkins: Paideia Pale Ale, supplemented with Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish; and Hegemony Stout, seasoned by maple bourbon soaked oak chips, coffee, vanilla, and cacao nibs.

This is not the first time Hegemony has run into cacao nibs; the result is fantastic! The brewers have also managed to hold onto kegs of Hegemony Anniver5ary Reserve and Anniver6ary Reserve from 2016 and 2017. The aged barrels will be tapped sometime throughout the day. It will be fun to compare the different vintages and notice any subtle nuances.

As in previous years, there will be a limited edition Anniver7ary Glass, “which usually sell out in the first hour or so,” said Shirey. The glasses cost $10 and come with a first pour of the Anniver7ary.

To accommodate the crowds, which have grown steadily over the years, St. Boniface has opted not to provide live music this year. Their regular food menu will be available for purchase and special dessert calzones are in the works and may make for a perfect pairing for the stouts being poured. I’ll see you there early.

