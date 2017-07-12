- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
HOPin’ around the clock!
Every year the National Watch & Clock Museum in Columbia looks to raise funds and exposure by offering up a slew of brews and entry into one of the most unique beerfests in the U.S. The sold out, 10th annual Hops & Clocks took place on Friday, July 7, and featured a bevy of brews from 10 local brewers (and one meadery).
The museum is located in downtown Columbia, easily accessed from Route 30, and served as the perfect meeting point for Lancaster and York breweries. Among those present at the event were York’s Liquid Hero Brewery, Gift Horse Brewing Co., and newcomers Collusion Tap Works and Aldus Brewing Co. (Hanover). Lancaster County was represented by Lancaster Brewing Co., Wacker Brewing Co., Lancaster Homebrew, Cox Brewing Co., and Mad Chef Craft Brewing.
Of course, Columbia’s own Kettle Works was there, and offered Spelling Bee blonde and Perkunas Porter, which is aged in Thistle Finch Distilling Co. black coffee whiskey barrels (now that’s a beer for me). The meadery in attendance was the steampunk-themed J & J Miracle Mead, a little-known band of local crafters who sample out their supply at festivals and steampunk gatherings.
I ran into Johnny Roberts of Isaac’s Restaurants, one of the nine restaurant and food vendors handing out samples and vying for People’s Choice recognition. Upon entry, festgoers were handed two red tickets to place in voting boxes, one for favorite food item and one for favorite brewery. After a couple bites on a signature wrap, I was given a shot of the eatery’s cold brew and told to pair it with Lancaster Homebrew’s brown ale being tapped in the other room.
Pairing drinks with other drinks is nothing new — think Jameson and coffee — but a beer and coffee pairing (other than coffee as a supplemental ingredient in brewing) was a bit new to me. It worked well. Thanks, Johnny! Union Station Grill in Columbia gathered the most red tickets of all the eating establishments.
Breweries were also in the running for a People’s Choice distinction. Mine vote was placed in Gift Horse’s for their Burning Beard Double IPA; mellow for a DIPA, this brew features Amarillo, Simcoe, Centennial, Cascade, and Citra hops and clocks in at 8.67 percent ABV with a comfortable, yet big, 90 IBUs. Another standout brew was Aldus’ White Bronco — I see what you did here — an Imperial Ale flavored with O.J. On the brewery end, the People’s Choice honor went to Mad Chef.
Fully participating in the event’s festivities, I was the first to respond to media sponsor 96.1 SOX’s challenge for a man to don lipstick and won a t-shirt from Hop Hedz. I chatted with Bart Kaminski, one of the Harrisburg-based clothier’s owners, and it sounds like the beer gear creator is really going places. They’re still keeping their day jobs, but maybe not for long!
Along with admission to the museum — which turns out to be really cool and even has a movie themed watch exhibit featuring James Bond timepieces — a designated driver ticket came with an endless selection of Turkey Hill drinks, which are produced right up the road from Columbia. Musical entertainment (and witty commentary) was provided by Lancaster-based, Irish band Fire in the Glen.
The event was a success and another example of an area attraction embracing the craft beer culture. Up next beer-wise for the museum is Clocktoberfest on September 23.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
About Michael C. Upton
One Comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
Gage Personnel Serves Up Great Opportunities for Employers and Employees
Whether you are an employer seeking qualified personnel, or an...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden flavors...
-
Cocalico Corner: Buddy, can you spare a kidney for a Cocalico kid?
What would you do if you woke up with Stage...
-
Jeff Sauder is new West Cocalico supervisor
The vacancy on the West Cocalico Township board of supervisors...
-
Cracking up…Sidewalk issues, responsibilities focus of Adamstown meeting
At least two groups of residents attended the July 11...
-
Police Reports, July 19, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DUI: Mallory...
-
Handi*Vangelism, EASD and Akron agree to PILOT payments
At Monday’s Akron Borough Council meeting, Handi*Vangelism’s vision of a...
-
Gage Personnel Serves Up Great Opportunities for Employers and Employees
Whether you are an employer seeking qualified personnel, or...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden...
-
Cocalico Corner: Buddy, can you spare a kidney for a Cocalico kid?
What would you do if you woke up with...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Tom Knapp says:
Tom Knapp
July 12, 2017 at 10:58 am
Glad you enjoyed the music, Michael! Fire in the Glen, in one form or another, has been part of nine of the past 10 Hops ‘n’ Clocks events! We always love performing there!