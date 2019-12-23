Hop’in Around: ‘Tis the season… for beer! (Part 2)

The ugly Christmas sweaters were out in full force at the most festive beer (and cider) festival in the area, which brought hundreds of beer fans out Dec. 14 to sample over 150 brews (and ciders) at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival is an annual event from the folks who put on Philly Craft Beer Festival each March in the Navy Yard (where I once lived for a year).

My greatest takeaway from the fest is exactly what I expected: Hokkaido Brewing is awesome.

The Japanese craft brewery is now available in the U.S., and their products are a lot of fun. It was easier for fest goers (and those pouring the samples) to look down at the selection of iced, bottled, fruit-beers and simply choose a colored bottle cap. I went with light green and came away with a sample of Niagara Ale, made with grapes grown in Yoichi, Japan, and it tasted like a mellow table wine with a light ale effervescence. My wife chose wisely and picked yellow, which gave her the melon Happoshu, a low-malt “ale” with Fuggle and Kent Golding hops. It was fantastic — if you like melon. (I love melon.)

According to Hokkaido, if you want to find some of this unique beer, visit the Beer & Beverage Shop in Lancaster or Lucky Duck Bar & Grill in E-town. I’m not sure what these places are offering, but Hokkaido also offers an array of “traditional” styles under the Otaru name.

Other standouts at Valley Forge included Ship Bottom Brewery’s (Beach Haven, N.J.) Salt Water Taffy IPA filled with oats, flaked wheat, milk sugar, sea salt, and of course, saltwater taffy. It’s fruity and fun! Another intriguing beer following the trend of juicy, thick, dessert-like IPAs was OVB Orange Cream Pop from Bolero Snort Brewery (Ridgefield Park, N.J.), not for its predicted crushability and pleasant aromatics, but the slight pine snap from the Cascade lupulin (a.k.a. hop dust). This is a really cool brew.

And ciders! I’ve been a longtime proponent of ciders, an adult beverage in popular demand across the Atlantic. Stateside, many forward thinkers — from downhome apple farmers to specialized scientists — have embraced the cider movement. One of those to fully embrace the art and science of cider is Brother Monk Craft Ciderworks (Northern Cambria); their Dutch Run Dry is one of the best ciders I’ve ever tasted. Next time I’ll try the black currant cider. Another cider we found pleasing came from Philly’s Original XIII Ciderworks; their Sir Charles Deep Blueberry Sea was semi-dry and perfectly flavored.

This is a big and comfortable festival, so it was hard for me to really hit everything. One cider I sadly missed was the Comes & Gose dry cider from Graft Cider (Newburgh, N.Y.); evidently, (says my pre-fest notes) it’s seasoned with wild yeast, bitter orange peel, coriander, and pink sea salt.

Honorable mention at the fest goes to Pentz Works. The custom laser engravers etched 2019 into VIP glasses and for a donation in the tip jar would add anything else. Mine says “Upton.”

Cheers and thanks for reading!

Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.