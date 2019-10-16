Hop’in Around: Water, hops, yeast, and …mac ‘n’ cheese!
Every year, beermaker Mike Brubaker creates a special batch of beer* to celebrate the opening of Moo-Duck Brewery. The dark and alcohol-rich King Slava Russian Imperial Stout (usually 10.5 percent ABV) rates an impressive 4.23 (out of 5) among social beer drinkers on Untappd and will be released to celebrate the E-town brewery’s fifth anniversary on the first weekend in November. (*You didn’t think it was going to be a mac n cheese beer based on the headline, did you? Hold on foodies, that reference will be cleared up soon.)
The first keg of King Slava will be tapped on Friday, Nov. 1, kicking off a weekend of fun, food, and friends. A live broadcast of the Beer Busters podcast opens events at 3 p.m., followed by music from Elizabethtown-based classic rock duo Benit and Miller at 5:30 p.m. Friday’s version of King Slava is deemed “naked,” being that the brew is not barrel-aged. For the barrel-aged version, beer fans will have to stop in on Saturday.
This year’s version of barrel-aged King Slava has been sitting in Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels since January 30 and will go on sale at noon on Saturday. Throughout the day different variations of the stout will be featured while Two Pints Shy, Kenn Chase, and Not Quite Right entertain the crowds. And speaking of crowds, Moo-Duck has expanded its seating area since I was in last. Brubaker gave up a little bit of brew space in the back to be able to lengthen the taproom and add space for more than 20 additional seats. On Saturday, food will be available from Walk-O Taco food truck. (Speaking of food, stay tuned for a new menu from Moo-Duck coming soon.)
Sunday will also feature several King Slava small batch releases, but the culminating event of the weekend is the Mac and Cheese Cook Off, where cooks vie for bragging rights and the Macaroni Trophy.
“There’s a lot of talk amongst us here at the brewery as to who makes the best mac and cheese. So we thought we’d settle it,” said Brubaker.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Kristen Brubaker, co-owner of Moo-Duck. “We opened (the competition) up to the community and there will be some standard versions and (others like) crab mac ‘n’ cheese.”
Visitors to the brewery on Sunday can pay $10 to sample all the entries and vote for their favorite. Doing some early recon over the weekend, I found many of the Moo-Duck staples on tap, like Hoppy Toad IPA, Purple Carp Irish Red, and The Great 38 Pale Ale. New brews on the beer board included concoctions for those who might have a sweet tooth, like the Beer For My Bigfoot coconut and coffee kolsch, or malt-forward Canadian Goose marzen. All together there were 12 beers on tap and definitely something for everyone.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
