Hop’in Around: What to do this weekend
Many beer fans will be at the inaugural Ephrata Oktoberfest taking place this Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1 ‘til 4 p.m. at Grater Memorial Park. But, if you are looking for some other things to fill your beer-infused time this weekend there is plenty going on.
Since Ephrata’s Oktoberfest is on the top of the list I thought I should mention the afterparty! The folks at Black Forest Brewery have invited everyone back to their place. The Black Forest Oktoberfest After Party is cohosted by Kel Lee’s Trivia Party and will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Trivia (consisting of four rounds of 10 questions, plus a bonus each round) is free to play with prizes for the top three teams. They’re located at 301 W. Main St., Ephrata.
Is it just me, or is it always Oktoberfest over at Stoudts? This Saturday’s Oktoberfest party features The Adlers Band. Austrian and German Alpine music are the roots of this Jersey band who will jam the Gemutlichkeit Bier Garden on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.
Also on the music-goes-well-with-beer front, everyone’s neighborhood homebrew hero Mark Garber will take the stage as part of Two Pints Shy this Saturday night at Funk E-Town from 8 to 11 p.m. On Thursday, the brewery taps their Pipe Dream Imperial IPA (8.0% ABV), which is impossible to see through, smells like lemons, and finishes like a nice Sauvignon Blanc.
So, you didn’t get enough chocolate during the Lititz Chocolate Walk on Oct. 6? Well, can I add some great beer to that urge? Choctoberfest takes place this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. in ChocolateTown Square Park (on the corner of Chocolate Ave and Cocoa Ave) in Hershey, and features brews from Troegs Brewing Company, Tattered Flag, Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, Rubber Soul Brewing Company, Ever Grain Brewing Company, Boneshire Brew Works, Iron Hill Brewery, and St. Boniface Craft Brewing Company.
And while we are talking about St. Boniface (and if you don’t feel like driving to Hershey) they recently released Capo on Four Marzen on draft. If full bodied, Bavarian, lager-type beers are your thing get in and try this one. Let me know what you think.
I’m not aware of any special events going on over at Fetish Brewing in the Rock Lititz Pod #2, but there is high quality, super sexy beer flowing when their doors are open. They’d be snarky enough to tell me their beer flows even if the doors are closed, so if you haven’t gotten a chance to check these guys out yet, do so. Just don’t break in to test their taps if they are closed. By far, Fetish is one of my most favorite breweries in the world. And I hear a lot of readers have not yet checked them out. Please change this.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
