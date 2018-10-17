Home   >   Entertainment   >   Jack Frost Parade is Oct. 24

October 17, 2018

 

All children in the community are invited to the annual Jack Frost Children’s Parade, sponsored by Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376, The Ephrata VFW. This is the 67th year that the VFW has hosted this event.

It will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 24. The parade begins at 7 p.m. in front of the VFW on South State Street.

The Ephrata High School Marching Unit will once again lead the parade on South State Street, between Fulton and Franklin Streets. A new addition for this year’s parade is an honor guard from Cub Scout Pack 115 from Schoeneck.

All participants receive a small prize, and the top costumes receive a $10 cash prize. Costume judging will be in the following categories: most original, scariest, funniest, cutest, and best group.

Judges this year include Mayor Mowen and Chief Harvey of the Ephrata Police Department, along with members of the VFW and their Auxiliary.

The Pioneer Fire Company will be handing out goody bags to all participants. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The VFW snack bar will open at 6 p.m. The rain date is Oct. 25.

