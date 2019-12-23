January at Weathered Vineyards

Weathered Vineyards, Ephrata, located in the Historic Smithton Inn at 900-A W. Main St., is hosting several musical events in January. All concerts take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 3: Joe Lerman returns, performing his own blend of classic rock and country favorites.

Jan. 4: Husband and wife duo Maggie Spike are singer/songwriters who write, perform and record original folk, world, and Celtic-inspired music.

Jan. 10: As Repressed & Masked, Maya Hippensteel and Bradon Marshall perform a combination of original music and covers, bringing their unique style to each song.

Jan. 11: Two Pints Shy is a fun energetic acoustic band who love making music together. They perform a wide range of familiar covers spanning six decades, and a number of original songs, too. Their sound is a blend of rock, folk, country, indie, and Americana.

Jan. 17: Jared Mason is a singer/songwriter from the Philadelphia area who performs both originals and covers, all genres from the ‘50s to today.

Jan. 18: Any Given Thursday is comprised of Kevin Raubenstine and JJ Hannon They cover well-known classics, ranging from the ‘70s through today’s hits. They love interacting with the crowd, encouraging sing-alongs and leaving a lasting impression.

Jan. 24: Gabe Traynor is an acoustic entertainer performing covers by Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Bush, Nirvana, and many more.

Jan. 25: Lucille is a singer-songwriter with a passion for the ukulele. With only four strings of an acoustic/electric tenor uke, Lucille’s strong vocals shine to create a full and passionate sound.

Jan. 31: Mike Gordon’s words weave songs about life, truth, and travesty.

