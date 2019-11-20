Keystone Villa’s holiday bazaar is Saturday

Keystone Villa, 100 N. State St., Ephrata, is hostting its sixth annual holiday bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, there will be wine tasting with Weathered Vineyards, Lorah’s Chocolates, Penn Ketchum (selling his book), Mary Kay and many crafters. The residents will also have a bake sale and white elephant table.

Pictured are (left-right) Sara Frazer, Luise Reading and Irene Davis baking and packaging cookies for the sale. Sold will be signature “wine cookies” along with many other favorites.

To learn more, call 717-466-6330.