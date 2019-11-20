Keystone Villa’s holiday bazaar is Saturday
By mhunnefield on November 20, 2019
Keystone Villa, 100 N. State St., Ephrata, is hostting its sixth annual holiday bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year, there will be wine tasting with Weathered Vineyards, Lorah’s Chocolates, Penn Ketchum (selling his book), Mary Kay and many crafters. The residents will also have a bake sale and white elephant table.
Pictured are (left-right) Sara Frazer, Luise Reading and Irene Davis baking and packaging cookies for the sale. Sold will be signature “wine cookies” along with many other favorites.
To learn more, call 717-466-6330.