Kids take center stage in ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’

Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s Kids4Kids will present ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ Feb. 2 through 18. Sharadin Bigler Theatre is located at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

Based on the beloved book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald Dahl, the story was adapted for the Stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy A. McDonald

When poor Charlie Bucket finds himself in possession of a golden ticket, he and his Grandpa Joe get the chance of a lifetime. During their tour of the famous chocolate factory, Charlie and Grandpa Joe travel through Mr. Wonka’s world of pure imagination. But they’re not alone! There are four other winners along for the ride, and Mr. Wonka has a secret agenda. The five children will be tested on more than just their sweet tooth. They’re in for a dangerous adventure through a wacky and unexpected world!

The show is directed by Irving Gonzales and packed with a large cast of talented local young performers.

Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x1.