- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Learn about the Ice Age in Pennsylvania
Visit the Eicher Arts Center in Ephrata on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. for a special program about what life was like some 10,000 years ago in what is now Pennsylvania.
Author and storyteller Robin Moore’s program, “Hunting the Mastodon, Running with the Caribou: Ice Age Tales from Prehistoric Pennsylvania,” will feature his storytelling skills and natural history knowledge as well as demonstrations of primitive living skills using replicas of clothing and tools from that period.
His program, designed to appeal to adults as well as youngsters, will take place at the Eicher House, 409 Cocalico St. in Ephrata Borough’s Grater Park. The Eicher Arts Center hosts a series of admission-free Sunday afternoon cultural events there each year. It also has in an adjacent building a collection of Woodland Native American artifacts and educational materials.
Moore has presented more than 5,000 interpretive history programs in the past 37 years and has written award-winning books of Pennsylvania folklore and historical fiction, such as “The Bread Sister of Sinking Creek,” which was set in the late 18th century.
He received in 2016 a grant from the Mercer Museum in Doylestown to create a program about Pennsylvania’s earliest people, the Paleo-Indians, who lived in the region when mammoths and 300-pound beavers roamed there and deep layers of ice covered much of the state.
Henry Chapman Mercer, an archaeologist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, established the Mercer Museum in 2016 to house his collection of pre-industrial tools and other objects.
Archaeologists have found evidence of human settlement in Pennsylvania that date back to the Ice Age. Some scientists claim that items found at the Meadowcroft Rockshelter archaeological site in Pennsylvania’s Washington County indicate that people were living there as early as 16,000 years ago.
Refreshments will be provided at the program. Donations to the Eicher Arts Center will be accepted. To learn more, call 717-738-3084.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Births – Reported Oct. 31, 2018
BEILER, Jonas Jr. and Elizabeth (Lapp), Parkesburg, a son, at...
-
Local haunts
The haunting season is upon us. Ghouls, goblins, and ghosts...
-
See ‘Anne of Avonlea’ this weekend
50 years ago, in 1968, the first play was performed...
-
Hopin Around: With a quack, quack here…
…and a quack, quack there, Mike and Kristen Brubaker will...
- This week at the movies…
-
Learn about the Ice Age in Pennsylvania
Visit the Eicher Arts Center in Ephrata on Nov....
-
Edward D. LeGar, 72, Herman Ewell driver, enjoyed air shows, toy collector, great storyteller
Edward D. LeGar, 72, of Hamburg, passed away on Monday,...
-
Births – Reported Oct. 31, 2018
BEILER, Jonas Jr. and Elizabeth (Lapp), Parkesburg, a son,...
-
Local haunts
The haunting season is upon us. Ghouls, goblins, and...
-
See ‘Anne of Avonlea’ this weekend
50 years ago, in 1968, the first play was...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Yoder says:
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says: