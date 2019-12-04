Let there be lights!

LNP staff writer Erin Negley created this list of four local holiday light displays that you can enjoy without ever leaving your toasty warm car.

Christmas Light Drive-Through

What: In this two-mile course, drive through a decked-out covered bridge, past a train, and into a Moravian star forest.

Where: The Star Barn Village at Stone Gables Estate, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Begin at the lighted entrance on Newville Road.

When: Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 28, 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 per vehicle that seats up to eight; $30 per vehicle that seats 9 to 15.

Details: thestarbarn.com

Did you know? The site has 500,000 LED lights.

Christmas Spirit Light Show

What: Drive through a mile-long light show at Clipper Magazine Stadium with a synchronized soundtrack on the radio. Park to join the festivities inside the stadium.

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

When: Drive-through light shows are Dec. 5 to 8 and Dec. 10 to 31. Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Activities inside the stadium will be held Dec. 11 through 22.

Cost: $18 per vehicle, Monday through Thursday ($28 for vehicles with 9 or more passengers); $20 per vehicle, Friday-Sunday ($30 for vehicles with 9 or more passengers) and $65 for a season pass. A portion of profits are donated to Aaron’s Acres. It’s free to visit the display of over 100 decorated Christmas trees and other activities inside Clipper Stadium.

Details: christmasspiritlightshows.com

Did you know? This show has hundreds of thousands of color-changing lights, including three tunnels, a 30-foot spiral tree, a 50-foot tree and giant snowflakes.

Messick’s Christmas Light Show

What: Park your vehicle at this farm equipment business to watch the light show with 70,000 lights. Tune your radio to 95.5 FM to hear the synchronized music.

Where: 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown

When: Dec. 6 through 30, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Shows run every 15-20 minutes.

Cost: Free. Donations are collected at the end of the show. Proceeds go to five local charities.

Details: bit.ly/Messicks

Did you know? Messick’s Farm Equipment has raised $215,000 for local charities from light shows over the past six years, says co-owner Lucas Messick.

Sweet Lights

What: Drive through two miles of wooded trails and see nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays.

Where: Hersheypark &tstr; From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately half a mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance.

When: Sweet Lights is open for the season and will be open nightly through Wednesday, Jan. 1. Hours vary nightly. Viewing starts at 5 p.m.

Cost: $19.15 per vehicle that seats up to eight, Monday through Thursday; $26.15 per vehicle, Friday through Sunday; $34.15 for a van (9 to 15 people).

Details: bit.ly/SweetLights

Did you know? With a pair of holospec glasses, this light show takes on another dimension.

And, even though it’s not really “local,” our features editor Melissa Hunnefield added her favorite holiday light display to this list. You have to get out of your car for this one, but it’s worth it.

Koziar’s Christmas Village

What: A gigantic walk-through Christmas display full of mini vignettes, model trains and more lights than you can fathom.

Where: 782 Christmas Village Road, Bernville.

When: Through Jan. 1, Monday through Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; and Sundays 5 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free for those under age 3; $10 for ages 4 to 10; $12 for adults; $11 for those over age 65.

Details: koziarschristmasvillage.com

Did you know? Christmas Village, celebrating its 72nd anniversary in 2019, has received many awards, including Best Outdoor Christmas Display in the World from Display World magazine.