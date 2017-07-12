Home   >   Entertainment   >   Lititz Farmers Market news

Lititz Farmers Market news

By on July 12, 2017

Dillweed performs July 13

Known for their “old-timey shenanigans,” the trio Dillweed will perform at the Lititz Farmers Market this Thursday, July 13.

The band, which hails from Millersville, is comprised of Eric Weit, Kimberly Reddinger Weit, and Boney Fingers. They play old time and traditional music laced with a bit of folk and fun.

Dog Days is July 20

Herb Werner and Whip the Labradoodle took home the prize in everybody’s favorite category at the 2016 Lititz Farmer’s Market doggie contest. The duo was tops in the look-alike category. The secondplace-but-not-by-much award went to brothers Jake, Tucker, and Sam Forgione of Lititz. Tucker is the Goldendoodle in the middle. (Photo by Dick Wanner)

Dog Days at the Lititz Farmers Market is set for Thursday, July 20. Market is open from 4 p.m. to dusk, and is located in the parking lot in the 100 block of North Broad Street, across from the entrance to Lititz Springs Park.

A doggie contest will be held with awards for various feats and accomplishments. Registration starts at 6 p.m., and the contest begins at 6:30.

KPETS therapy dogs will be available for kids to READ to. These dogs are awesome listeners. Lancaster County Pets magazine will be providing a raffle basket, which includes a free subscription. Leo’s Paws will be selling doggie treats. Entertainment will be provided by Bobby Wehner. The food truck of the week is Felton BBQ.

The Lititz Farmers Market is open Thursday evenings, 4 p.m. to dusk, through Oct. 12, in the parking lot in the 100 block of North Broad Street, across from the entrance to Lititz Springs Park. Visit lititzfarmersmarket. com to learn more.

