Ma & Pa Railroad opens June 2

May 22, 2019

A crowded Map & Pa Railroad train prepares to head north from the station platform.

 

Never heard of the Ma & Pa Railroad? It’s one of the best kept secrets of York County. The mini-railway, museum, and grounds, located in Airville, sustained heavy damage during last summer’s rainstorms, but has risen like a phoenix from the ashes in time for the 2019 summer season, with over 900 feet of restored track and bridges.

The venue opens June 2, at 258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Airville. The village is open every Sunday through Sept. 1 and also on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Train rides depart every 15 minutes. All of the museum’s traditional special events will return, including:

  • Made in America Tours ­ June 14 and 15;
  • Mid-Atlantic Milling Days ­ June 22 and 23;
  • Early American Autos Day, ­ June 30;
  • Civil War Encampment ­ July 14;
  • Old Fashioned Picnic/Games Day ­ July 28;
  • World War I Encampment ­ Aug. 3 and 4;
  • World War II Encampment ­ Aug. 24 and 25;
  • Roaring 20s Dance Party and Harvest Moon Train Ride ­ Sept. 14
  • Railroad Heritage Day ­ Sept. 28;
  • Fall Foliage Excursions ­ Oct. 19, 20 and 26 and 27; and the
  • Christmas City Express program ­ Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15.

The Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Preservation Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the heritage of the famous “Ma & Pa” Railroad. Learn more and plan a visit at MaAndPaRailroad.com.

